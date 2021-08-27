Halloween retail rises from the dead

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Managers at Spirt Halloween in Santa Maria say retail is rising from the dead.

The local pop-up store opened earlier this week.

In just the few days since its opening, managers say customers seem desperate to getting their minds off the pandemic.

They say buying Halloween items helps customers look forward to the upcoming holiday during the pandemic.

Customers say they're already making plans for the holiday.

Some of them are buying their favorite costumes now.

