Santa Maria residents upset over removed trees at Crossroads Shopping Center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Nearly a dozen trees are being removed at a shopping center in Santa Maria.

Crews were seen cutting down the trees at the Crossroads shopping center along Bradly Road this week.

Administrators with the City of Santa Maria say the owners of the shopping center decided to have the trees removed because they were blocking the shopping center's signage.

Now residents are upset over the trees being removed.

They say the trees served as an asset to the community.

Some of the trees cut down included mature pine trees.

