Tuesday evening forecast August 10th

Video

High pressure aloft will strengthen through the week, prompting a warming trend mainly across the valleys and mountains. Due to this activity onshore flow will weaken each day, resulting in triple digit heat inland by Wednesday. Night to morning clouds and fog remain near the coastline with, some areas of dense fog before clearing out. Plus monsoonal moisture could bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along the eastern mountains and areas further south until mid-week.

Light to moderate onshore flow is allowing for coastal temperatures to remain near or slightly above average. Daytime highs near the coast will warm in the 60s to 70s, with valleys likely to reach the low 100s. High pressure aloft will peak this weekend, bringing even hotter conditions inland as some locations reach 105-107 degrees. Plus relative humidity could drop extremely low inland, as conditions range from 12 to 25%, with little overnight recovery.

Due to hot temperatures and dry conditions elevated fire weather will remain across the interior areas through Sunday. High pressure aloft will weaken Sunday into Monday, with stronger onshore flow bringing a much needed relief into next week.