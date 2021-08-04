HOLLYWOOD MINUTE: VACCINATION REQUIRED AT SUNDANCE

CNN – Entertainment

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Pete Parada says he’s been dropped from his band The Offspring and their tour over his refusal to get vaccinated.

The drummer posted a lengthy note on his verified Instagram account saying that he had some “unfortunate and difficult news to share.”

“Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time,” his note read.

“I caught the virus over a year ago, it was mild for me – so I am confident I’d be able to handle it again, but I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barre Syndrome which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.”

The Delta variant has been spreading rapidly among the those who are not vaccinated and there have been increasing requirements from concert organizers to corporations requiring people to take the vaccine.

Parada wrote in his note that “Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate, it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour.”

“I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows,” he said. “I also want to share my story so that anyone else experiencing the agony and isolation of getting left behind right now knows they’re not entirely alone.”

He also said he has “no negative feelings” toward the band he’s been a part of since 2007.

“They’re doing what they believe is best for them, while I am doing the same,” his note read. “Wishing the entire Offspring family all the best as they get back at it!”

CNN has reached out to reps for the band for comment.

