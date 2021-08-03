Tuesday evening forecast August 3rd

Video

A warm and dry air mass will prompt elevated fire risks through at least Wednesday. Night to morning cloud cover will persists across coastal areas, followed by afternoon sunshine. Daytime highs across valleys and mountains will reach the upper 90s to triple digit heat, with coasts in the 70s to 80s. Breezy to gusty northerly winds will also remain, with the strongest conditions near the Santa Ynez range.

Due to a ridge of high pressure temperatures are warming inland and staying above average by 6 to 12 degrees, with potential for record breaking heat. A Heat Advisory is in effect across the Santa Barbara County mountains and interior valleys until Wednesday night. Daytime highs likely to reach 98 to 106 degrees, with overnight lows around 70 degrees for the warmest areas.

Breezy to gusty northerly winds remain as pressure gradients tighten. This has prompted a Wind Advisory across southern Santa Barbara County through Wednesday morning. North to northwest winds will range 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds could be expected from Gaviota to San Marcos Pass.

Onshore flow will strengthen into Thursday, prompting cooler temperatures by 3 to 6 degrees across all areas. Despite the minor cool down, areas away from the coastline will remain above average, with little change through Friday.