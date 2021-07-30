Friday evening forecast July 30th

Video

Monsoonal flow and a weak low will brush along California through Saturday. This will prompt some mid to high level clouds and muggy conditions. Temperatures will cool slightly through Sunday and then warm to above average conditions into next week. Areas near coast will continue to see night to morning cloud and fog through the event. Daytime highs near the coast will reach the 60s to 70s, inland areas looking at the 80s to 90s.

The weekend will be fairly uneventful with some humid conditions for Saturday, then clearing out into Sunday. Weak onshore flow will remain prompting night to morning clouds. Temperatures along the coast will cool slightly below average, with minor day to day changes.

A ridge of high pressure will strengthen again by the middle of next week, prompting warmer temperatures. This will also bring a very dry air mass with, increased fire danger especially across the interior valleys. Valleys and mountains could expect triple digit heat and plenty of sunshine.