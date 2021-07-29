Senior living center in Orcutt reopens recreational activities following safety protocols

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Oasis Senior Center reopened its doors for the first time in almost a year due to the pandemic.

The senior living center opened this month to its senior members.

Managers say they are pleased their members are able to return to interactive activities.

Seniors are enjoying classes including yoga, arts and crafts and other recreational activities.

Find out how the center is ensuring the safety of everyone on NewsChannel 12.