Marian Regional Medical Center: Doctors discuss how parents can prepare kids returning to school during COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues, kids are getting ready to return to school this fall.

While school districts prepare for reopening, doctors share how parents can get their kids ready as well.

Doctors will explain how families can serve as a model for healthy behaviors at home and to talk to their kids about changes to expect this school year.

Parents can help prepare their kids by modeling good habits like hand hygiene and covering coughing and sneezing.

Doctors will also weigh in on the importance of staying home if your child is not feeling well.