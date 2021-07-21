Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office: Misdemeanor Diversion Program helping to save resources

Video

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Those accused of low-level misdemeanor offenses in Santa Barbara County has the option of taking rehabilitation classes to avoid criminal prosecution.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has been overseeing the program since its inception in 2012.

Chief deputy district attorney John Savrnoch shares how the program is going.

He weighs in on how it's helping to save resources as the program diverts the system for minor cases.

The program applies to the least serious offenses.

If offenders complete the classes and all mandatory victim restitution is paid within 90 days of the crime, they get no criminal conviction on their records.