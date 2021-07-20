Santa Maria Valley YMCA prepares to reopen childcare with health protocols

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Managers at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA say some of the local preschools had to close permanently due to the pandemic.

As schools prepare to reopen in August, the Y believes the need for childcare is in demand.

While childcare can be costly, the Y is working to make its services for families affordable with scholarships.

Managers say there will still be health protocols in place including mask wearing inside the preschool.

The Y's preschool is set to reopen August 1.