Santa Barbara County Foodbank pushes for more food donations with new large-scale drop-off box as federal programs taper

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Since the start of the pandemic, the Santa Barbara County Foodbank has been distributing twice the normal amount of food to those in need.

As some emergency federal programs are starting to taper, COO Paul Wilkins with the foodbank says more donations are needed.

Previously people had to wait for food drives to clean their pantries, or visit foodbank during business hours.

Due to the high need for food donations, the foodbank has invested in a new large-scale food drop-off box.

This will allow community members to drop off non-perishable food donations any time, day or night.

Right now, managers say the most needed items are nut butters, canned protein, whole grain cereal and pasta/canned tomato sauce.