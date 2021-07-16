These Burger King workers all had it their way, and quit

CNN – Offbeat

Jodi Upchurch, CNN

Burger King employees have it their way, a fuel tanker truck catches fire after hitting a highway median, and a cleaning fairy accidentally spends two hours scrubbing the wrong home. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

A whopper of a resignation

A Burger King manager and eight staff members quit at the same time due to what they described as poor working conditions, but not before leaving a message to upper management on the restaurant’s marquee.

Fuel tanker bursts into flames on highway

A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after his fuel tanker hit a highway median and burst into flames in Troy, Michigan. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, with the tanker carrying more than 14,000 gallons of gas and diesel fuel.

Boutique mistakenly emails job applicant saying she’s ‘not that cute’

A job applicant’s TikTok went viral after she shared an email accidentally sent to her by a Michigan boutique saying she was “not that cute.”

Big talent from the big screen

Actor Michael Winslow, who showcased his sound effect skills in the 1980s “Police Academy” movie franchise, stepped into the spotlight once again on “America’s Got Talent.” Winslow credited his son for encouraging him to enter the competition, where he received praise from all four judges.

An unforseen clean

A TikToker who cleans homes for extra money went to what he thought was his friend’s condo and found a key under the mat. What he didn’t know was that the place he’d spend the next two hours cleaning belonged to total strangers.

