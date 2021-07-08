Sergio’s Furniture weighs in on price increases during pandemic

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Sergio Diaz of Sergio’s Furniture has endured all kinds of challenges starting with the fire that destroyed his store and neighboring Shaw's steakhouse two years ago.

Since its reopening in December 2020, Diaz says prices in the furniture industry has risen throughout the pandemic.

He says much of his furniture has gone up in price by 30 to 40 percent.

While Diaz is glad to be able to keep his business open, he says it's getting more difficult to sell furniture due to the higher prices.

Normally, the owner says it costs about $3,000 to ship a container of furniture.

Now it's costing him about $9,000 per container.

Diaz believes the higher prices for furniture is in part due to increased cost in fuel.