Thursday evening forecast April 15

A gradual warming trend started today and will continue through early next week. The marine layer will weaken in size each day, resulting in faster clearing and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will begin to cool once again by Tuesday and Wednesday, with the return of the marine layer clouds and stronger onshore flow.

The marine layer will still persists into Friday, especially to areas north of Point Conception. Although clearing will be better and most locations should enjoy from mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs near the Central Coast will warm in the low to mid 60s. The South Coast will wake up to minimal cloud cover, allowing temperatures to warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. Interior valleys will warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Due to an upper level ridge conditions will begin to shift to a warmer and sunnier pattern. Onshore flow will weaken into Saturday, resulting in some northerly flow. This could prompt locally gusty winds near the Santa Ynez Range by late Saturday into Sunday. The flow will turn more easterly into Sunday, with weak Santa Ana winds expected along Ventura County. Wind gusts could range 30-40 mph.

Looking ahead, Monday will be another warm and sunny day across the region. Offshore flow will weaken into Monday morning then turn onshore by the afternoon. As a result temperatures along the coastline will be much cooler than on Sunday, while inland areas could expect little change.

Onshore will strengthen into Tuesday and Wednesday, this will allow for a cool down. Expect night to morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine and mild temperatures.