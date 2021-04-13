Tuesday evening forecast April 13

Video

Due to a strong onshore flow, this will prompt night to morning clouds through at least Wednesday. The marine layer will result in minimal afternoon clearing and below average temperatures. This could also bring a slight chance of drizzle or light showers along Ventura County. Expect a warming trend to begin on Thursday and continue into the weekend, with temperatures back into the 70s and 80s by Sunday into Monday.

The marine layer was stubborn to clear today leading to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Most locations warmed in the 50s to 60s staying about 4 to 8 degrees below average. As an upper low shifts further east, onshore flow will weaken each day into Thursday. This will bring less night to morning clouds, with afternoon clearing expected to improve.

By Thursday and Friday, onshore flow should weaken with less morning clouds especially inland. Areas away from the coastline should warm back into the 70s by Friday. This could prompt some northerly gusty winds near the Santa Ynez range and southern Santa Barbara County.

Weak offshore flow combined with upper level ridging will develop Saturday into Sunday, bringing more sunshine and further warming. Daytime highs over the weekend likely to range in the 70s to 80s.