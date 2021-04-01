Thursday evening forecast April 1

Video

After a very warm and dry week, some cooling is expected on Friday and through the weekend. Although daytime highs will likely remain above average by about 5 degrees. As onshore flow strengthens, night to morning fog will be possible along the coast and valleys into the weekend. With a dry weather pattern expected to remain through next week.

Due to a very warm air mass combined with offshore flow, temperatures soared up to 20 degrees above average. Daytime highs reached the 70s to 80s, with a few isolated 90s. Camarillo broke a record high for the second day in a row reaching 94 degrees, compared to its old record of 91 in 1985.

Our cooling blanket is expected to return slightly into Friday. This will bring about 8 to 12 degrees of cooling across the region but highs will still remain above average. As onshore flow strengthens into the weekend, this will then prompt a pattern of night to morning fog. Highs along the Central Coast will warm in the low to mid 60s, while the South Coast will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s.

At this time models are indicating a dry forecast into next week, as they expect an area of low pressure to remain far north. As the trough sweeps across our area this could bring further cooling on Monday and Tuesday.