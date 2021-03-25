Doctors weigh in on safety measures for spring break during pandemic

Video



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As more people get vaccinated, and COVID restrictions are becoming more relaxed, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are encouraging everyone including college students not to let their guard down as spring break approaches.

As the weather warms up throughout the central coast, families and students may be hoping to make big plans during their spring break.

Dr. Scott Robertson at Marian Regional Medical Center weighs in on what to keep in mind as the pandemic is not over.

Doctors say as thousands of vaccines continue to get distributed every day throughout the central coast, they hope those who are on spring break or out traveling will focus on infection prevention measures.

They say if you have a choice between planning activities indoors versus outdoors, doctors say the outdoor environment is always going to be the safer choice.