Santa Maria’s largest senior living center allows visitation for the first time during pandemic

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - After nearly a year of isolation, one of Santa Maria's largest senior living centers is finally allowed to reopen visitation during the pandemic.

Merrill Gardens at Santa Maria is continuing health protocols including wearing masks and maintaining a physical distance as the senior center opens its doors to visitors this week.

The senior center started allowing visitors over the weekend.

Currently only one visitor is allowed to visit a resident for a limited time period.

Managers with the senior center say both staff and residents are thrilled about visitors being able to see their loved ones after a year of hardship.

