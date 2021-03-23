Local Mobile Detailers plan peaceful protest against Ordinance 4-21

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Local Mobile Detailers are planning a peaceful protest in an effort to keep their services throughout Santa Maria and Orcutt.

Organizer Chris Barajas says if city council implements chapter 4-21 to the Santa Maria municipal code to regulate Mobile Car Washes, this will affect small business owners.

Barajas believes this would impact some 150 to 300 families who need the income.



The march will begin Tuesday afternoon at the Discount Broadway 840 N. Broadway continuing South along Broadway and ending at City Hall.

Barajas says their goal is to open a dialogue with the Council and share how this impacts all these families that depend on this type of work.

NewsChannel 12 reached out to the city for a response.

The city council is expected to vote on chapter 4-21 on April 4.