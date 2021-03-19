Santa Maria Town Center Mall increases capacity to 50 percent as part of the Red Tier

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As part of the Red Tier, shopping centers, malls, destination centers and swap meets can now increase capacity from 25 percent to 50 percent in Santa Barbara County.

Reduced capacity food courts are also allowed under the Red Tier.

Food courts can be open at 25 percent capacity or 100 people.

Business owners at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall will share what the increased capacity means to them as the pandemic continues on NewsChannel 12.