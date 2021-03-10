Santa Maria Police: Patrollers out monitoring traffic as rain continues to fall

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As rain continues to fall throughout Santa Barbara County and surrounding areas, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department are keeping an eye on traffic safety.

The department says patrollers will be out all day in their rain coats monitoring traffic throughout the city.

So far, police say no traffic collisions were reported in the area as of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As more rain is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and into the evening, officers are reminding drivers to slow down, leave space in front of your vehicle, and arrange extra time to get to your destination.

The National Weather Service says showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm in Santa Maria before 10:00 p.m.