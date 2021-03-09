Tuesday evening forecast March 9th

Video

The first significant storm of March is bringing rain and mountain snow through Thursday, possibly Friday. Additional snow and strong winds could cause problems along mountain highways. The storm will bring plenty of instability, with the potential for thunderstorms, Wednesday and Thursday. Breezy to gusty winds will be possible at times, with below average temperatures. A dry and warmer forecast begins Friday and into the weekend. With the chance of rain again next Monday or Tuesday.

The bulk of the storm will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing light to moderate rain at times. San Luis Obispo County could expect heavier rain around 9:00 PM -2:00 AM, Santa Barbara County looking at rain near midnight until 5:00 AM and Ventura County from 1:00 AM to 6:00 AM.

Due to a cold and unstable storm, thunderstorms will be possible across the region through Thursday.

Additional snow and stronger winds will prompt a Winter Storm Warning across Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains from Tuesday night until Thursday night. Elevations above 4,000' could expect 6-12 inches of fresh snow. Areas near 3,000' looking at slush potential. Southwesterly winds will be breezy to gusty at times impacting roadway conditions.

Cool temperatures will remain through Thursday, ranging in the mid to upper 50s. A gradual warming trend will begin on Friday and continue through the weekend, with near average temperatures by Sunday.