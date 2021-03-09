Orcutt Union School District welcome back K-6 students

Video

ORCUTT, Calif. - Elementary students in the Orcutt Union School District returned to partial in-person instruction on Tuesday.

Its been nearly a year since students were in class after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Orcutt Union developed a hybrid learning model for K-6 students.

There are two cohorts of students on campus within a staggered schedule.

Different grade levels will return gradually over a two-week period.

School administrators say they are excited to have students return to campus.

Grades 7-12 are still in distance learning until the county reaches the red tier.