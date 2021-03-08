Diabetes and Coronavirus: Pharmacists discuss impact of COVID-19 in people with diabetes

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - According to the Center for Disease Control, diabetes is prevalent across the United States as 10.5 percent of the population has the disease.

The CDC says studies have shown about 25 percent of those who went to the hospital with diabetes had severe COVID-19 infections.

Local pharmacists at JDX Pharmacy weighs in on how those with diabetes are more likely to have serious complications and die from COVID-19.

They share how a likely culprit is high blood sugar as it predisposes a person to have a weakened immune system.

This makes it more susceptible to infections.

They also explain how the risk of severe COVID-19 infection increases if you also have other conditions such as hypertension and heart or lung disease.