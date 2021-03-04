Thursday evening forecast March 4th

Video

Due to a ridge of high pressure aloft conditions will remain dry and slightly warmer through Friday. With a slight chance of rain showers to areas north of Point Conception on Saturday, otherwise staying cool and mostly cloudy. A few stronger and colder storms could be possible from Monday night through Wednesday of next week.

Cloudy conditions gradually cleared to sunshine for Thursday. Daytime highs also warmed slightly. With some interior valleys reaching the upper 60s to low 70s.

As a weak cold front drops south into northern California, we could expect an increase in cloud cover on Friday. Mid to high level clouds will likely remain across the Central Coast, with more sunshine along the South Coast. This system is expected to be weak, with a chance of showers Saturday morning to areas north. Rain amounts will be light, generally a tenth of an inch or less. Otherwise looking at a quiet forecast through the weekend.

A High Surf Advisory will be issued Thursday night into Sunday morning across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast. High surf expected to range 6 to 10 ft.