United Way to distribute 380,000 masks to dozens of nonprofits on the Central Coast
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - United way is distributing thousands of masks to nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County at the new Santa Maria Toyota Dealership on Friday.
380,000 masks will be given out to Santa Maria Bonita School District, Good Samaritan and other groups in need of supplies.
Find out how this major distribution will help the community throughout the region on NewsChannel 12.
Comments