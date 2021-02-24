Wednesday evening forecast February 24

Video

Gusty Santa Ana winds will impact Ventura County through Thursday afternoon. Due to powerful winds expect reduced relative humidity especially across Ventura County. By Friday conditions will turn onshore, with some cooling and much lighter winds across. Temperatures will be near average into the weekend, with the potential for stronger winds from Saturday into Sunday.

Plenty of sunshine and above average temperatures dominated on Wednesday. Daytime highs warmed above average with many areas in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northeast winds will get stronger into Thursday morning with advisories along the south coast.

A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County coastal and mountain areas until midnight. North winds could range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts between 40 to 50 mph.

A High Wind warning will be in effect across Ventura County mountains from Wednesday 9 PM through Thursday 3 PM. Northeast winds expected to range 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 75 mph.

Winds will diminish into Friday as offshore flow turns slightly onshore. This will allow for further cooling into Saturday, with conditions expected to warm near average. Due to another inside slider winds could return Friday into Saturday, with advisories possible for San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County.

Aside from the wind conditions remain pleasant through the week and into the weekend. Daytime highs will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s.