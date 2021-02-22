Monday evening forecast February 22nd

Video

Winds will diminish into Tuesday, with slightly cooler temperatures but conditions expected to remain above average. Stronger northeast winds are possible on Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will cool into the weekend, with stronger winds returning late Saturday into Sunday.

Skies will remain mostly clear with a few lingering clouds. Due to an upper level ridge, moderate offshore flow will follow into Tuesday. Daytime highs will warm above average and range in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will also be lighter with less of a downslope influence. Breezy northerly winds will range 5 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

By Wednesday an onshore flow could bring some cooling across coastal and interior valleys. This will be possible due to an inside slider arriving from the Great Basin. This could also result in a Santa Ana wind event as pressure gradients tighten. Fire Weather will be a concern overnight into Thursday as humidity could be reduced.

Calm winds and mild temperatures could be expected on Friday and Saturday. An upper level low will move in by late Saturday prompting cooler temperatures. Daytime highs into the weekend will range in the mid to upper 60s.