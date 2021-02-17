Services for Ash Wednesday changed due to health protocols

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Saint Mary Church of the Assumption will be offering services for Ash Wednesday.

However, services will be changed due to health protocols.

The Office of Religious Education reopened its doors to serve the community on Thursday.

The church is continuing to follow the rules of health and care.

Administrators say those participating in Ash Wednesday must wear face masks at all times, keep a physical distance and use hand sanitizer when entering the building.

Services for Ash Wednesday will be held at noon, 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Saint Mary Church of the Assumption.