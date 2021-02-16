Skip to Content
today at 11:21 am
Published 11:26 am

Santa Maria Police: Officers step up efforts to tackle recent uptick in crimes

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Officers with the Santa Maria Police Department are stepping up their efforts to tackle recent crimes in the city.

During the past two months officers say they've seen an uptick in the number of crimes in the area.

Several of those crimes include shootings.

The department believes the community can help officers reduce crimes.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

