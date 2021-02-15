Rep. Carbajal to visit butterfly grove in Pismo Beach

Video

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is expected to visit a butterfly grove in Pismo Beach on Monday.

He wrote a letter to the US Fish and Wildlife service urging them to protect the rapidly declining monarch butterfly population.

This comes in light of the federal agency deciding to not list the monarch butterfly as threatened or endangered under provisions of the Endangered Species Act.

