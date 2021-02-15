Skip to Content
Rep. Carbajal to visit butterfly grove in Pismo Beach

Two Monarch Butterflies on the ground at the Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove. The population of Monarch Butteflies has dropped to alarmingly low levels this year.
Brayton Metzger/NC3
PISMO BEACH, Calif. - Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, is expected to visit a butterfly grove in Pismo Beach on Monday.

He wrote a letter to the US Fish and Wildlife service urging them to protect the rapidly declining monarch butterfly population.

This comes in light of the federal agency deciding to not list the monarch butterfly as threatened or endangered under provisions of the Endangered Species Act.

Find out what Carbajal has to say at 5:00 p.m. on NewsChannel 12.

