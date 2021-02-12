Friday evening forecast February 12th

Video

A slight chance of rain or snow showers expected across north slopes from Saturday night into Sunday. Otherwise the region will remain dry through next Friday. The bigger story will be the wind, with strong north to northwest winds at times through Sunday. Damaging winds expected across southern Santa Barbara County from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

The weak storm cleared away Friday and brought most of the rainfall overnight. The highest rain total was reported last night at .54" in San Luis Obispo Cal Poly. Otherwise, most locations across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County received less than .20". With less than .10" in Ventura County. Snow levels expected to range between 5,000 to 6,000 feet, especially across the north slopes.

Due to the storm, winds increased across the region but the strongest could be expected along Santa Barbara County. A Wind Advisory is in effect across southern Santa Barbara County coastal and mountain areas until Saturday afternoon. North to northwest winds will range 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. A High Wind Warning will then be issued from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning, with winds ranging 25 to 40 mph and gusts potentially up to 60 mph.

An increase in cloud cover is expected from Friday night into Saturday. With skies becoming partly cloudy to mostly cloudy across the region. Cloud cover will break Saturday afternoon, with a slight chance of showers to areas north of Point Conception.

Daytime highs will remain in the low to mid 60s through the weekend. With more warming for the later half of next week.