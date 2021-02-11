CDC: Double masking offers more protection against COVID-19
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines about wearing face masks during the pandemic.
The new guidelines include wearing well-fitting face masks or two masks at a time to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
This update comes after the CDC tested various masks.
The results showed evidence that combining a cloth mask over a surgical mask could dramatically reduce the spread of the virus to others.
The CDC recommends Americans to choose masks with a nose wire, and to use a mask fitter or brace to better seal their masks.
Comments