United Way wraps up Elks Rodeo Queen campaign benefitting preschoolers literacy, unsheltered homeless

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - United Way is wrapping up the Elks Rodeo Queen Campaign at the Ford Dealership in Santa Maria on Wednesday.

The campaign raised $115,000 which will support 300 preschoolers in literacy at the Imagination Library.

The funds will also help more than 1,000 unsheltered homeless people providing them with PPE and other necessities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a ceremony to conclude the campaign at the Ford Dealership in Santa Maria at 1:00 p.m.