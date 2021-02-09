City volunteers, healthcare staff go extra mile for COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Marian Regional Medical Center

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is working with Marian Regional Medical Center to help with the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Volunteers with the Rec and Parks Department, along with City Rangers, the Santa Maria Police and Fire Departments have collaborated with the medical center to make sure everything continues running smoothly.

Health administrators say the operation has been very successful thanks to the fantastic collaboration with the medical center's healthcare staff and city volunteers, everything from traffic flow to efficiency in service.

Hear from those who got vaccinated at the clinic as well as what city volunteers and healthcare workers are doing to help the community stay safe during the pandemic on Newschannel 12.