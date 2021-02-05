Friday evening forecast February 5th

Video

Slightly warmer temperatures and dry conditions into Saturday. Due to a weak upper level ridge this will bring some warming into the weekend, with mostly clear skies until Saturday. By Sunday and into the middle of next week, the pattern will turn onshore. This will bring cooling across along with more night to morning cloud cover. Near average temperatures and dry conditions will return late next week.

Plenty of sunshine, dry and mild conditions dominated on Friday. As temperatures warm on Saturday, some of the warmest valleys and coastal areas will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will range about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Cooler temperatures and more cloud cover will arrive on Sunday. The weather pattern will follow an onshore flow, allowing for the marine layer to develop. This will then prompt some low level clouds and areas of fog from night to morning. Along with breezy to gusty southerly winds by Sunday afternoon.

Overall the forecast will stay dry, with no rain in the foreseeable future. Several mid to high level clouds will create partly to mostly cloudy skies through early next week. Daytime highs will range in the low to upper 60s from Sunday until Wednesday.