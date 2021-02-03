Wednesday evening forecast February 3rd

Video

A dry and breezy weather pattern will remain into the weekend. At times expect breezy to gusty northeast winds prompting mostly clear skies. Temperatures will warm gradually into the weekend, with Saturday likely to be the warmest day. Due to stronger onshore flow, cooler temperatures and more cloud cover will begin from Sunday and into the middle of next week.

On Thursday daytime highs will warm in the mid to upper 60s, with overnight lows in the 30s to 40s. As high pressure nudges to the west, temperatures will warm further Friday and Saturday, allowing for more 70s across the region.

Due to strong Santa Ana winds, a Wind Advisory will be in effect across Ventura County from Thursday 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northeast winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Winds expected to weaken further by Friday.

Cooler and cloudier skies will start by the end of the weekend. As an area of trough will sweep through the region on Sunday, this will bring some cooling but temperatures will likely remain above average. This will also prompt stronger onshore flow, allowing for the marine layer to develop into Monday.

Low level clouds along with more mid to high level clouds will persists for the first half of the week. As a few troughs will continue to sweep across the state from north to east but overall staying fairly quiet. Temperatures will warm in the low to mid 60s.