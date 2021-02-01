Monday evening forecast Feb. 1

Video

A cool and unsettled weather pattern will remain until Wednesday. Due to an area of low pressure, bringing more clouds and a slight chance of showers. By Thursday the weather pattern will transition to favor warmer conditions. As offshore flow will strengthen, prompting more sunshine and a warming trend into the weekend.

The best chance of rainfall is expected along northwest San Luis Obispo County, with instability possible up and down the coast. The weak system will move across northwestern San Luis Obispo County, from Monday night into Tuesday. This area could expect between 0.10-0.20", while other locations north of Point Conception will receive 0.10" or less.

Daytime highs on Tuesday will range in the 60s. Areas north of Point Conception will warm in the low 60s. While areas south of Point Conception will reach the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows will range in the mid to upper 40s across the area.

Warmer temperatures and more sunshine will arrive Thursday. As an areas of high pressure begins to build, this will allow for a stronger offshore flow. Prompting a warming and drying trend from Thursday and into the weekend. At this time strong winds are not expected, but some breeze will be possible along passes and canyons.