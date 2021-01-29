Friday evening forecast January 29th

Video

Dry and warmer conditions expected into Saturday. As a ridge of high pressure begins to build expect slight warming through Monday. The next storm will arrive Tuesday, bringing another chance of rain and mountain snow. As the storm clears away into Wednesday, we could still expect lingering rain and snow showers. By Thursday more sunshine returns to the region with warming ahead.

An atmospheric boosted storm brought great totals across the region beginning from Tuesday night and through Friday afternoon. Top rainfall amounts included areas northwest of San Luis Obispo County. Las Tablas accumulated 15.31", Rocky Butte received 14.93", Nacimiento at 14.10" and Cambria at 11.66".

Relief will continue through Friday night and into Saturday. As a weak upper level ridge begins to form, with partly cloudy skies across most of the region. Then a large trough will shift across the region from Sunday until Monday. This will allow for increasing clouds, with plenty of mid to high level clouds.

Daytime highs will remain slightly below average on Saturday ranging in the upper 50s to low 60s. Then moving closer to average Sunday into Monday with a few degrees of warming. Overnight lows in the 30s to 40s.

The next storm will arrive on Tuesday bringing 0.10 to 0.25" across most areas. Elevations above 6,000 feet could expect a few inches of snow. However, as the system moves closer amounts could change.