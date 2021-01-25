Monday evening forecast January 25th

Video

Rain showers will continue through Monday evening. Along with very gusty west to northwest winds across the region. Tuesday will be a brief break as conditions will clear allowing for more sunshine. The third storm will arrive late Tuesday and last through Friday, bringing more significant rain and mountain snow across the area.

A cold system will move across southern California through Monday evening. This could bring light showers, thunderstorms, very gusty winds and mountain snow. Due to thunderstorms there is potential for brief rain showers along with small hail. Low snow levels around 2,000 feet could also receive more accumulation. This will be likely for the north facing slopes also dealing with gusty winds.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County mountains until Monday night. Elevations above 4,000 feet could accumulate an additional 2 to 4 inches, with light powder to areas above 2,000 feet. Northwest winds will range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

As a low pressure system drops south Tuesday night this will bring steady days of rain across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. Ventura County could have several hours of rain but not as significant. This much rain at once, could bring peak rain rates between 0.50 to 0.75" inches per hour, potentially creating debris flow near recently burned areas.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties expected to accumulate 3 to 6 inches by Friday. With 8 to 10 inches possible across the foothills and mountains. Ventura County looking at 1 to 2 inches, with 2 to 5 inches across foothills.

Daytime highs will remain below average through the week. Highs will range in the 50s to low 60s. While overnight lows range in the 30s to 50s. Below freezing temperatures could develop areas of frost. With a Frost Advisory issued across Ventura coastal and interior valleys from Monday night until Tuesday morning.