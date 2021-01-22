Expanded renovations at La Casa De Flores for homeless veterans complete

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the demand for housing homeless veterans continues, La Casa de Flores is giving them a place they can call home.



Since the housing facility became too small to fit those in need, veterans have been renovating the building to make it bigger.



Part of the renovation includes turning one bedroom into a three bedroom.

Organizers of the project say this could possibly house either six more male veterans or a veteran family with children.



This project is personal for the construction crew, as every member involved is a veteran.



