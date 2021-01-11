Monday evening forecast January 11th

Video

Dry and warmer conditions could be expected for the week. As a ridge of high pressure develops high level clouds will roll into Tuesday, otherwise staying mostly clear. Breezy to gusty northerly winds will be possible through the week especially late week. Temperatures will warm slightly above average until Tuesday, then significantly above average by Thursday and Friday.

As a ridge of high pressure inches closer from the northwest the region will remain under light to moderate offshore flow. This will allow for sub advisory north to northeast winds. Temperatures will warm in the low to mid 70s into Tuesday, then mid to upper 70s midweek. Overnight lows will still be cool especially along with interior valley and wind sheltered areas.

A warmer air mass will bring a stronger northerly flow by Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring mostly clear skies and much warmer conditions. Gusty downslope winds combined with a warm air mass will prompt temperatures in the 80s on Thursday. Advisory level winds will also be possible across southern Santa Barbara County and Ventura County.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect up and down the coast through Tuesday morning. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast are looking at high surf of 12 to 18 feet possible, along with dangerous rip currents. Ventura County Coast could expect high surf between 6 to 10 feet.