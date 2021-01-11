Marian Regional Medical Center continues medical services during pandemic

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Dignity Health hospitals across the Central Coast are still providing the services as they normally would.

But doctors say the trajectory with regards to the amount of escalating COVID-19 cases is extraordinarily concerning.

They want people who need medical care to continue to seek medical care.

They say not seeking proper medical care can put you at great risk.

Doctors want everyone to be mindful about continuing to make your health a priority as it could make all the difference in your health outcomes.

Another concern is people having medical emergencies like heart attacks and staying home because they’re afraid of COVID-19.

They say it’s very important that you continue to come in and seek out care.

At the same time, doctors hope people to take responsibility by continue to wear a mask, limit your exposure to those outside of your own home and keep your hands clean.