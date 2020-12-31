Thursday evening forecast December 31st

Video

Mostly clear skies and dry conditions expected to continue through Saturday. Daytime highs will be near average on Friday and Saturday. However we can expect chilly overnight lows with the potential for frost across the interior valleys. Breezy to gusty winds will follow until Friday afternoon.

A Wind Advisory will remain across Santa Barbara County south coast and mountains until Thursday night. North winds could range 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Breezy to gusty northerly winds will continue through Friday afternoon before diminishing.

Daytime highs along the coast and interior valleys will warm in the mid to upper 60s. Due to a Santa Ana wind event, a few low 70s will be possible along Ventura County. Overall looking at a sunny and mild region through at least Saturday.

Cooler temperatures and more cloud cover could arrive by Sunday. An increase in clouds will be possible through the weekend with a series of storms expected to drop from the Pacific Northwest. This will bring a chance of showers to San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties late weekend into early next week.

A rainy start into Monday will be possible for northern San Luis Obispo County then becoming widespread. The next similar system could be expected on Wednesday.