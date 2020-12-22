Tuesday evening forecast December 22nd

Video

Gusty Santa Ana winds will return Wednesday and Thursday prompting elevated fire weather. Strong winds could allow relative humidity to drop significantly with some areas in the teens. Temperatures will be near average midweek before cooling down further Thursday. A chance of rain will also be possible late Friday and Saturday, mainly for areas north of Point of Conception then possible for all areas by Sunday into Monday.

As onshore flow strengthen on Tuesday this brought more coastal clouds and much cooler temperatures. Highs ranged in the mid to upper 60s across the coastal areas and interior valleys. Daytime highs will cool further on Thursday with coastal areas likely to drop below average as conditions will range in the low to mid 60s.

A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for Ventura County from Wednesday morning until Thursday afternoon. Strong northeasterly gusts will range from 40 to 60 mph, causing relative humidity to drop from 5 to 15 percent.

Christmas Day, winds will be calmer with some mid to high level clouds. A slight chance of rain showers will be possible Friday night for areas north of Point Conception. With another system expected to arrive Sunday into Monday with everyone looking at a chance of light showers.