Friday evening forecast December 18th

Gusty north to northeast winds will impact portions of the region through early next week. As a ridge of high pressure builds a warming trend will follow through the weekend creating slightly above average temperatures. The changes will result in fire weather concern for Saturday and Sunday.

Offshore flow will get stronger from north to east bringing in a much drier air mass. This will keep the sunshine with mostly clear skies up and down the coast through Sunday. However this will also result in fire weather conditions as winds get stronger, temperatures warm and relative humidities drop into the teens.

Due to strong winds Ventura County coastal areas and mountains will remain under a Wind Advisory through Saturday afternoon. North to northeast winds expected to range 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph and 40 mph along the interior valleys.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect across San Luis Obispo Central Coast on Saturday from 12 A.M. until 9 A.M. North to northeast winds expected to range 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, strongest in the hills.

Temperatures will warm several degrees on Saturday with many locations above average. By Sunday highs will warm an additional 6 to 12 degrees with little change into Monday. Daytime highs along the coast and valleys will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. With most areas in the 70s by the Sunday.