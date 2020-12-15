Winery scrambles to maintain sales since new stay-at-home order in Southern California

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Since the announcement of the new stay-at-home order in Southern California, a winery near Santa Maria says they are struggling for business.

Owners of Rancho Sisquoc say customers were enjoying their outdoor services while maintaining a physical distance during the pandemic.

They say they were able to make all the necessary adjustments to ensure everyone's health and safety in order to continue serving customers.

Since having to shut down both indoor and outdoor services as part of the stay-at-home order, the vineyard is seeing the impact on its sales.

The winery hopes customers will turn to its pickup, delivery and online services in order to maintain business.