Friday evening forecast December 11th

An increase in cloud cover will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies through the weekend. Due to a dissipating cold front a chance of rain will also be possible for northern counties on Saturday and possibly late Sunday. Gusty north to northwest winds will continue at times through early next week. With temperatures warming near or slightly above average until Sunday.

Temperatures will warm slightly into Saturday with many coastal and valley areas in the 60s to possible 70s. Highs on Sunday will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s especially inland. Then cool slightly by Monday with many in the 60s through next week.

A slight chance of rain could be expected mainly over the northern slopes and into San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties on Saturday. Rain accumulation will be small with generally one tenth of an inch or less expected and up to three tenths of an inch on the northern slopes. On Sunday afternoon another chance of rain returns over northern San Luis Obispo County as a system continues to diminish. Although this time models only predict a few hundredths of an inch possible.

Offshore trends will keep conditions mostly clear from Saturday night into Sunday especially along Ventura County. With more mid to high level clouds sweeping into Sunday allowing for mostly cloudy skies up and down the coast. Cloud cover will linger through Monday morning before gradually clearing away to more sunshine.