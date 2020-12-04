COVID-19: Marian Regional Medical Center maintains “excellent capacity” to care for coronavirus patients

Video



SANTA MARIA, Calif. - While the pandemic continues to put people on edge, "My hope is for this to be over and done with soon," said concerned resident Tiffany Johnson of Santa Maria, doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center are staying on top of their care and treatment for the community.



"Currently our hospitals on the central coast have excellent capacity to care for even the sickest coronavirus patients," said Dr. Scott Robertson at Marian Regional Medical Center.



Doctors say they are seeing a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.



"Fortunately it’s nowhere near the peak that we saw back in July and August, and so we’re still able to safely care for these patients," said Robertson.



If capacity exceeds at hospitals in other parts of the state such as Los Angeles or Orange County, doctors say they are ready.



While the hospital may need to receive transfers from out of the area, doctor say they will continue to ensure that they have the capability to care for those in our community.



"We have sufficient PPE on the central coast, we have sufficient critical care and hospital capacity. At this time the hospital does not need to postpone any elective procedures," said Robertson.



As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase, doctors hope everyone will continue to do their part to stay safe.



