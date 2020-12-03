Thursday evening forecast December 3rd

Video

Strong northeasterly winds are expected to continue through Saturday before returning next week. Dry fuels and gusty winds will prompt critical fire weather along Ventura County through Friday and possibly into next week. Due to an offshore flow pattern conditions remain very dry, with above average daytime highs and chilly overnight lows along wind sheltered areas.

A very cold air mass that has been parked over Texas will finally shift far east. This will allow for light winds and a calmer forecast through the weekend. Offshore flow will remain with ridge of high pressure expected to bring warmer temperatures through early next week. Daytime highs along the coast will warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. Interior valleys expected to warm in the low to mid 70s.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Central Coast through Friday night. High tide expected to range 10 to 14 feet prompting the risk to ocean drowning.

A Red Flag Warning is expected to remain in effect across the Ventura County mountains until Saturday night. With relative humidity expected to drop between 3 to 10% on Saturday. Northeast winds between 20 to 30 mph anticipated, with gusts up to 45 mph at times.